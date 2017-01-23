Qualcomm to turn into soccer/Aztec football stadium

by Kelsey Meksto

In an effort to revitalize the Qualcomm Stadium site, the San Diego group that has exclusive negotiating rights with Major League Soccer to bring an MLS team to the San Diego market will speak about its progress and its concept plan for the site.

They will propose building a state-of-the-art, joint-use stadium that would be the home of a future MLS expansion team and could also serve collegiate sports including the San Diego State football program.

The group will also propose setting aside and building out significant acreage to expand the San Diego River Park and providing transit-oriented, mixed-use development to activate the River Park and stadium uses.

The group is also working to bring some of the best international soccer teams to play in what would be a world-class soccer facility.

As part of this effort, the owners will build a soccer academy for younger player development that would attract the best youth players in the region, and possibly the world.

The stadium would anchor a sports and entertainment district, featuring restaurants, shops, live music and more. The site would include other uses as well, which will be discussed at the media availability.

Land would also be set aside for an NFL stadium should the city be able to secure a franchise for San Diego.

The project would require no taxpayer dollars. The group would secure the land at fair market value as is the city’s process.

San Diego financial group proposes $200 million for a soccer/football stadium at the Qualcomm sight.

FS Investors, lead by Micheal Stone, put $100 million toward the stadium. San Diego State University would out $100 million also.

FS Investors, on january 31st will file $150 million at the Qualcomm location for a Major League Soccer (MLS) team that would start in 2020.