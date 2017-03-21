Rady Children’s Hospital brings the community together for World Down Syndrome Day

(SAN DIEGO) March 20, 2017 – DS Action, a San Diego based, non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization will celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on Tuesday, March 21st, at Rady Children’s Hospital – San Diego in the Leichtag Healing Garden (location behind the main hospital).

An event will be held to bring the community together in recognizing World Down Syndrome Day.

There will be a special announcement made, on behalf of Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s Office and The City of San Diego, proclaiming March 21st as ‘World Down Syndrome Day’.

This is a global day of awareness which is officially observed by the United Nations. The clinical term for Down syndrome is Trisomy 21.

March 21st was selected to identify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome.

To learn more about the history of this day, please see: https://worlddownsyndromeday.org

DS Action will be hosting a celebration event from 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Rady Children’s Hospital. There will be light refreshments and special announcements.

It is anticipated that the proclamation and a check presentation will be presented between 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. DS Action will make a donation to Rady Children’s Hospital to support the needs of the Down Syndrome Center.

All self advocates, their families and the public are welcomed to celebrate, as awareness is raised for people with Down syndrome and important roles played in the community are recognized.

Photo Credit: Metro