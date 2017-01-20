Rain-soaked tree falls on four students at Chula Vista Middle School

by Kelsey Meksto

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – Four Chula Vista Middle School students suffered apparently minor injuries today when a wind-whipped, rain-soaked tree fell on them at the South Bay campus, authorities said.

The youngsters were sitting in an open area at the intermediary school in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue when the weather-related accident occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Medics took the students, whose names and ages were withheld, to a hospital for evaluation of what appeared to be superficial injuries, CVFD Battalion Chief Sean Lowery said.

The roughly 30-foot-tall tree caused no structural damage when it toppled over amid rain and strong winds, Lowery said.