Reduced lanes at I-5 North County during overnight hours this week

ENCINITAS (CNS) – Beginning tonight, North County motorists can expect reduced lanes during the overnight hours this week on Manchester Avenue at Interstate 5, according to Caltrans.

Workers need to locate utility lines in the area as they continue with the early stages of the Build NCC — for North Coast Corridor — project. The closures will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday night, and traffic direction will be in place, Caltrans said.

The Build NCC project includes extending the carpool lanes on Interstate 5 in each direction through Encinitas and Carlsbad; double-tracking the rail line from Cardiff-by-the-Sea to Solana Beach; replacing the highway and rail bridges at the San Elijo and Batiquitos lagoons; restoring the San Elijo Lagoon; and constructing nearly 10 miles of new bike and pedestrian trails.

Construction on the first phase is expected to be completed by 2021.