Refugee rally held in City Heights

by Gary Buzel

SAN DIEGO- In light of President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order which blocks refugees from several middle eastern nations from entering the United States, many demonstrations broke out to show Trump the disapproval of protestors.

Alliance San Diego, an advocacy group for immigrants, held a rally in City Heights to condemn President Trump’s stance on immigration which restricts refugees.

Gary Buzel has the details of the story in the video above.