Renee’s Forecast: Sunny Friday

by CW6 News Team

Sunny and Windy Friday. Gorgeous blue skies and a tiny bit warmer. Big Story–the winds. High Wind Warning for our inland and mountain communities today and tomorrow, with gusts to 65 mph possible. Wind Advisory along the coast, with gusts up to 40 mph. Warmer tomorrow, above our seasonal averages, and even warmer Sunday. Beautiful weekend. Enjoy!