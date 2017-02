Renee’s Rainy Friday Forecast

Heavy rain in your Friday forecast. Cloudy this morning with light pop up showers until around 3pm. Then, the heavy rain moves in…up to 1/2 inch an hour until around 9pm. High wind warning with gusts up to 80 mph across the county as well as high surf warning with sets to 15 feet. Strongest storm of the season, lasting through tomorrow evening.