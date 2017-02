Renee’s Rainy Monday Forecast

Wet, cold, and windy today. Scattered rain, heavy at times, throughout San Diego County. Flash Flood Watch until 10pm. We could pick up 1-3″ of rain and 2-4″ of snow in the mountains. Temps west of the mountains will top out in the high 50’s, staying in the high 30’s to low 40’s in the mountains, and low 60’s in the desert. Rain could linger to early tomorrow morning. Warmer, sunnier weather comes back by Wednesday.