Renee’s Tuesday Forecast: DRYING OUT

After 2-9″ of RAIN yesterday across San Diego County, we are finally drying out. Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures remain. Highs west of the mountains topping out at 60 degrees, low 40’s still in the mountains and low to mid 60’s in the desert. Warming up 10-14 degrees tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. The warmer, dry weather continues for the rest of the week.