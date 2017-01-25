Rep. Peters opposes President Trump’s executive order to build border wall

by Kelsey Meksto

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Congressman Scott Peters (CA-52) issued the following statement strongly opposing President Trump’s executive order to begin the construction of a wall along the southern border:

“I have long been opposed to President Trump’s plan to spend billions of dollars building a border wall that will do nothing to make us more secure or more prosperous.

“Tens of thousands of jobs in San Diego, and millions around the country, depend on border trade with Mexico.

“In San Diego, we see the border as an opportunity, not a threat, and we know that a wall isn’t the answer. This money would be better spent on modernizing infrastructure and hiring staff at our border crossings to make the screening of cargo and travelers more efficient and secure.

“Between his wall, his border adjustment tax, and his immigration proposals, it is clear that President Trump does not understand our relationship with the border and the harm that his policies would inflict on our communities and our economy.”

On Monday, Rep. Peters welcomed Jerry Sanders, President and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, to Washington, D.C. to testify at a hearing on border economics. The bipartisan hearing was held by the Border Caucus to bring local perspectives like Sanders’ to D.C. and counter the rhetoric and proposals of the Trump administration that threaten border commerce.

Congressman Peters serves the 52nd District of California, which covers much of central San Diego County including Poway, Coronado, and large portions of the City of San Diego. He is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The Congressman is a former environmental attorney, City Council President, and Port Commission Chairman.