Rep. Scott Peters holds town hall meeting

(San Diego) Dozens of people showed up at a town hall meeting with Democratic Representative Scott Peters. Many of them are upset about controversial policies put in place by the new presidential administration.

Inside the San Diego Islamic Center, every seat was filled with concerned citizens. Most don’t like President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration and a border wall. Some have other issues they want to talk about with Rep. Peters.

“I really want to make it clear that we need to save the Affordable Care Act,” says Kristen Ampla, “If the Affordable Care Act dies, I think San Diegans die.”

“I want to tell him that he needs to get the Republicans and Democrats together to get along, make things happen in Washington, because they’re really not,” adds Donna Smith.

The Democratic Congressman told his constituents right off the bat that he has problems with the president. He thinks there’s a connection to Russia, a border wall will be counterproductive to the San Diego economy, and the administration is disorganized.

“It seems like people thought they hired this sophisticated business man. He seems to have no clue how to organize this administration,” says Rep. Scott Peters, (D) 52nd District.

No one verbally attacked Peters while they asked him questions. The representative said this is the largest town hall he’s ever had and it’s because of Trump. People in the audience say they hope attending helps in some way because they’re all concerned about the direction of the country.

“We need to use that power because we do have a lot of power politically to make our voices heard. We have the power commercially with our wallets and we need to do that in a respectful and inclusive way,” adds Ampla.

“It’s like dating a boyfriend and he starts to do weird stuff and you go okay, this is a red flag,” says Smith.

Peters is holding another town hall meeting on March 13th. His office hasn’t released the time or location just yet, he says it will be a bigger venue.