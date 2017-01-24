Rep. Scott Peters states opposition to Trump’s ‘border tax adjustment’

by Kelsey Meksto

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Congressman Scott Peters (CA-52) welcomed Jerry Sanders, President and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, to Washington, D.C. to testify at a hearing on border economics and the role of global engagement in driving our economy and creating high-quality jobs.

The bipartisan hearing was held by the Border Caucus to bring local perspectives like Sanders’ to D.C. and counter the rhetoric and proposals of the Trump administration that threaten border commerce.

During the hearing, Rep. Peters and Sanders highlighted how San Diego views the border as an opportunity, not a threat, and shared approaches to balance national security with economic vitality in San Diego and across the country.

“We do not have to choose between a safe border and one that facilitates prosperous international trade and tourism,” said Rep. Peters. “By investing in infrastructure and innovative approaches to protecting the border, we can have a system that keeps Americans safe and supports the export of goods made in America by American workers.”

“Our region is a national model for cross-border commerce and an integrated supply chain that depends on efficient trade for the joint production of products,” said Jerry Sanders, President and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The tremendous volume of trade that passes through our region each day is a reminder that protecting national security and promoting trade and economic vitality are not mutually exclusive. An efficient border is a safe border.”

Trade between the U.S. and Mexico surpasses $1 billion every day, but inefficiencies at ports of entry cost the U.S. $5.3 billion annually. Rep. Peters has supported infrastructure improvements at our country’s international border crossings to allow for a more efficient, safe, and secure screening process. Rep. Peters opposes President Trump’s proposed “border tax adjustment,” which would tax U.S. imports at the corporate income tax rate and lead to an estimated 15% one-off devaluation of the dollar.