Report shows SDPD body cameras decreased use of force

A new report from the San Diego Police Department seems to show body cameras are working. There’s been a decrease in citizen complaints since they added them to their uniform

Almost every single San Diego police officer is equipped with a body camera – from traffic enforcement to the homeless outreach team – all patrol have cameras rolling.

Every morning, they fasten their badge; put their gun in their holster and now strap a camera to their chest.

Officers have to push record to turn the cameras on, but many say it’s become automatic and once you hit start, it automatically jumps back 30 seconds. The San Diego Police Department is hoping to upgrade to even newer technology, with cameras that go back two minutes – possibly recording crucial information.

“As a young patrol officer I would have loved to have a body camera, it’s a great resource,” Chief Shelley Zimmerman said.

A new report set to be released Tuesday shows complaints and allegations against officers for everything from accusations of discrimination to simple lack of courtesy when dealing with the public have all dropped. The Chief says it indicates the camera is a deterrent for officers and people they encounter – all knowing their words and actions are being recorded.

“It protects officers against false allegations and supports community trust,” she said.

Since cameras went into use SDPD has found they eliminate ambiguity because there’s proof of what happened in a given situation. And, use of force has also dropped. Weapons, tasers or carotid restraints were used nearly a thousand fewer times last year, than in the past.

“You don’t know when things are going to change and turn into something serious,” Captain Fritz Reber said of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Chula Vista is the second largest police department in the county, and also has nearly everyone on staff equipped with cameras. Captain Reber says the best thing about them is increased trust from the community.

“26 years on, so of course there have been incidents including shootings, where having the camera re-tell the story, in addition to what officers were thinking and feeling is just more – and better evidence.”

The ACLU supports the use of body cameras in order to create transparency. They told CW6 it can be an effective tool for deterring both officer and civilian misconduct, but they also pointed out video doesn’t always capture the full story. Police admit the camera’s perspective is limited, but overall body cameras are an asset to the department and the public.