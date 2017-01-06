Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter took matters into his own hands this week and personally removed a painting depicting police officers as pigs hanging on Capitol Hill.

by CW6 News Team

(CNN) Th e California congressman told Fox News he unscrewed the artwork and delivered it to Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay’s office.

The painting, by high school student David Pulphus, won Clay’s Congressional art competition in May 2016, and has been hanging in the Cannon tunnel of the Capitol complex.

Clay’s office praised the painting in a news release at the time, writing, “The painting portrays a colorful landscape of symbolic characters representing social injustice, the tragic events in Ferguson, Missouri and the lingering elements of inequality in modern American society.”

But the law enforcement community, including Capitol Police, and members of Congress took issue with the artwork after its existence was reported by