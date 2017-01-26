Rescue teams in Rainbow find body of child swept away by fast moving water

Old highway 395 has been closed off as teams continue search for the child

by Carlos Correa

RAINBOW (CNS) – [UPDATE January 26th at 12:15 pm] A body believed to be that of a Fallbrook preschooler who was swept away by a storm-swollen creek in the far northern reaches of San Diego County last weekend has been found, a relative of the 5-year-old boy has told news crews.

Phillip Campbell was in a car that was washed away by rushing floodwaters off the 4800 block of Fifth Street in Rainbow about 4:30 p.m.

Sunday. The driver, a 73-year-old close family friend, was found dead near his overturned and sunken car on the edge of Rainbow Creek several hours later.

[LAST UPDATED January 24th at 12:24 pm]

Authorities continued searching today for a preschooler believed to have been swept into a storm-swollen creek in the far northern reaches of San Diego County area along with an adult family friend who since has been found dead.

A 911 caller reported seeing what appeared to be a child being washed away by rushing floodwaters off the 4800 block of Fifth Street in Rainbow about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Several hours later, emergency personnel searching the area found the dead man near a submerged car on the edge of the creek. Due to darkness and inclement weather, crews had to wait until Monday morning to recover the body, believed to be that of a retirement-age man who was recently reported missing along with a young boy.

Relatives of the child identified him to news crews as 5-year-old Phillip Campbell of Fallbrook. They said he was with a close family friend, Roland Phillips, 70, when the car they were in apparently got swept into the overflowing creek.

After suspending the search for the boy Monday evening due to darkness and stormy conditions, sheriff’s personnel resumed the effort this morning, scanning the creek and surrounding areas aboard a patrol helicopter. The missing youngster remained unaccounted for at midday, Lt. Scott Amos said.