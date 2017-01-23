Rescue teams in Rainbow search for child possibly swept away by fast moving water

Old highway 395 has been closed off as teams continue search for the child

by Carlos Correa

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the community of Rainbow Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of a child seen in a creek.

According to investigators a witness saw the young victim being pulled into a rain swollen creek around 4 pm on sunday.

During the search, rescue teams found the body of a dead man who was located near a vehicle that was overturned in the river. But there was no sign of the missing child.

While authorities continue searching the creek, they received reports of a missing child and adult in Fallbrook. The San Diego County sheriffs department is working to figure out if the missing individuals are connected to this case.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the identity of the man found in the water.

In the meantime the the search continues in Rainbow. Rescue teams have been working nonstop since this morning and dealing with on and off rain throughout the day