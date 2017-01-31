Research finds young girls don’t believe they are as smart at boys

by Amy DuPont

BALBOA PARK- A new study finds girls as young as six believe boys are naturally smarter. Researchers are not exactly sure why, but it may have to do with their female role models.

Researchers at the University of Illinois read a story about a “very smart person” to hundreds of young boys and girls, and then asked them if the smart person was a man or a woman. Among the 5-year-olds both boys and girls associated intelligence with their own gender, but among 6 and 7-year old’s only the boys still held to that view. Researchers also found older girls were less interested in games that were meant for “really, really smart” children. And; girls believe they do well in school because they work hard while boys naturally brilliant.

For more than 100 years the Girl Scouts organization has been working to build girls of courage,confidence, and character. The Girl Scouts believes the best way to build up a girl’s confidence is to surround her with other confident girls. Imperial Valley program developer Jen Nation says the study finds there is work to be done and everyone needs to pitch in. Nation says community members need to take time to ask young girls what they are doing in school and what they think of community issues.

The Girl Scouts offers local girls an opportunity to spend time with confident, intelligent, female role models, and encourages girls to pursue an education in STEM (science, math, technology, and engineering) fields long held by a majority of men. Nation says “girls can’t be what they can’t see”. She encourages women working in the science and engineering fields to volunteer and spend time with young girls.