Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

Screen Gems is releasing RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER in theaters everywhere Friday, January 27th. Enter below for your chance to win a pair of run of engagement passes.

Based on Capcom’s hugely popular video game series comes the final installment in the most successful video game film franchise ever, which has grossed over $1 billion worldwide to date.

Picking up immediately after the events in Resident Evil: Retribution, Alice (Milla Jovovich) is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity’s final stand against the undead. Now, she must return to where the nightmare began – The Hive in Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for a final strike against the only remaining survivors of the apocalypse.

RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER

Friday, January 27th, 2017

For complete contest rules, click here.