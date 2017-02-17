Residents in Chula Vista and City Heights prepare for weekend storms

SAN DIEGO – Last month heavy rain brought flooding throughout the county and strong winds caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Today, communities across the county worked to prepare for another round of storms.

Volunteers with the Bridge of Hope, a non-profit organization providing food to needy families is doing something very different this week.

“We decided to move inside, into the halls so that the wind and the rain, that people can get their food and not get soak and wet,” said Tammy Mason, volunteer at Bridge of Hope.

Last month, a series of storms created a big mess outside their door. Drains were clogged with debris and the streets near the 48th and Trojan were under water.

“The water was as high as half of a car height just right here on the corner, the flooding and went into an apartment parking lot, a lower level,” she said.

This time around, neighbors are prepared.

“Mother nature is something you cannot plan for,” said volunteer, Virgil Moon.

The Chula Vista Public Works department passed out more than 2,000 sandbags Friday morning and city offices will stay open all night if they have to, to help residents.

“We’re taking a look and making sure all of the rights of ways are clear,” said Iracsema Quilantan, assistant director at the Department of Public Works for the City of Chula Vista.

Crews are still cleaning up the close to 700 trees that fell around Chula Vista during the last storm including 70 in Rohr Park.

“There are lots of big stumps left from the trees that fell, many of those trees are 90 to 100 years old and so we have a contractor working to chip those trees, try to clear those out and so we can open those park area in the near future,” she said.

Chula Vista has also activated its dispatch center. Operators are available to provide support and take reports of falling trees or helping get people whatever assistance they need.

“Everybody if you can stay home, stay safe, stay warm, that is probably is in everybody’s best interest because there is a significant amount of potentially, you know wires can fall, it’s safer at home,” he said.

At 2 p.m. parks in Chula Vista were closed to keep people out from under the trees.

City crews will assess each park tomorrow morning before opening them again.

In case you have need help, the Chula Vista dispatch center number is 619-397-6000.

Have questions or a story idea for CW6’s Carlos Correa? Stay connected with him on twitter: @carloscorrea2 or on facebook: carlos correa