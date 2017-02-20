Residents complain of a strong smell in the South Bay

IMPERIAL BEACH – Imperial Beach is a popular vacation destination that attracts many people every year, but it’s also become a very stinky place.

Residents say the mysterious odor seems to only come when rain moves into the area.

After a heavy rain storm hits the south bay, portions of Saturn Blvd. gets flooded and with the water comes a strong scent that continues to cause concern for nearby residents.

“The smell is light, not that hard, not that bad,” said resident James Kilijanski.

Kilijanski has lived in Imperial Beach for a number of years. The beach town, he says has changed a lot, but the smell seems to still linger.

“Well, it’s improved over the years quite a bit. They have new hotels of course and the mayor is very active, proactive with keeping everything together here and it became much more of a tourist magnet over the years,” he said.

At night is when Kilijanski says the stench can overpower you. The strong sewage smell has forced locals to keep their windows shut. We asked Mayor Serge Dedina about it and he insists there is no odor in imperial beach – but says we should focus is on cleaning up the Tijuana River Valley.

“Well, it’s a problem when it rains. When the bacteria level goes up and then when we have the rain, and because we have higher bacteria, we have all of the drains and all of the urban runoff in conjunction with some of the pollution from the south of the border, it comes up here because the current and tide drives northwards,” he said.

The mayor has asked Mexican authorities if they are dumping sewage into the Tijuana River, but he’s still waiting to get a response. In the meantime, residents are taking the appropriate measures to stay safe.

“The best advice is don’t go in the water for 72 whole hours until after the rain and then its safe and then the authorities will test the water to make sure it’s safe,” he said.

There is a plan in place to clean up the sewage issues in Baja, California.

Dedina is hoping that project cleans up the runoff – and the smell – coming into IB. But there’s no official word on when that work will be done.

