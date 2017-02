Richard Ashcroft Giveaway

CW6 and Live Nation have teamed up to send lucky viewers to see RICHARD ASHCROFT live at the Spreckels Theatre on Saturday, April 1st! Enter below to win a pair of tickets to the show.

RICHARD ASHCROFT

Saturday, April 1st, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Spreckels Theatre

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.