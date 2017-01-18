Riverdale takes Archie characters to the dark side.

by Amanda Shotsky

(San Diego) Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, like you’ve never seen them before. The gang from the iconic Archie comic books comes to life in the new show Riverdale.This version deals with the murder of a high school student and all the repercussions. Some have questioned how the happy-go-lucky Riverdale characters will translate into a serious drama.

But the Archie comic series has been evolving since first coming onto the scene in the 1940’s. Jamie Newbold with Southern California Comics in Kearny Mesa says he’s already seeing an increase in comic book sales. Riverdale is set to premiere on January 26th on CW6.