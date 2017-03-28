Road rage incident plays out on Chula Vista street

One couple confronted another couple before a fight broke out

Drivers on 3rd St. near “K” in Chula Vista on Monday afternoon saw an incident of road rage play out right in front of them. A bystander got out her cell phone and took video of the situation as things quickly escalated.

It happened in the southbound lanes of 3rd, right in front of an Arco gas station. It’s hard to say exactly what happened before a woman started taking video, but it appears the silver car had pulled in front of the gray car, cutting off that driver’s ability to go forward. The people from the silver car are seen apparently confronting the couple in the gray car. Then, the bigger guy in the white attacks the shorter guy, but the bigger guy clearly gets the worst of it. The same goes for his female companion. The woman from the gray car proceeds to take her down, pull her hair and kick her in the torso and face. At that point, a woman comes into the picture to break up the women fighting, and a man who identifies himself as a police officer runs into break up the men. Toward the end of the video, the woman from the silver car is seen and heard crying.

“Perhaps there was nothing this driver could do, they were maybe at his door before he had a chance to back up or whatever,” said Capt. Fritz Reber of the Chula Vista Police Department. If you ever find yourself blocked in like the gray car, Capt. Reber said whatever you do, don’t get out of your car.

“Don’t roll down your window, lock your door, stay in your car, get on your phone, lay on the horn, do something to let the person know that you’re not going to engage in an argument. If you’re going down the road and it looks like someone’s trying to run you off the road, follow you, get on the phone, call 911.”

Chula Vista Police did send officers to the incident, but by the time they got there, the couple in the gray car had left. Officers talked to the couple that appeared to have been the aggressors.

“Talked to them briefly, saw that they had some minor injuries, misdemeanor level, they didn’t really want our help. If it’s a misdemeanor not committed in our presence then there’s really nothing we can do,” Reber said.

As for the man who identified himself as a police officer, Capt. Reber said it doesn’t appear he’s from Chula Vista P.D., and he said that officer has not contacted Chula Vista Police about the incident.

Apart from getting into a physical altercation where you could be hurt, Capt. Reber reminded all of us that people do carry guns out there and in a moment of anger, might decide to use deadly force. So, best to do anything you can to avoid contact if you find yourself in a situation like the one that played out on a Chula Vista street Monday afternoon.