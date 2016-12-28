Road repairs to shut down northbound lanes of I-15 and 163

by Amanda Shotsky

(San Diego) -A traffic alert for Northbound commuters. Overnight several lanes were shut down on the 163 and the 15 freeways. CALTRANS crews are beginning to repair the damage left behind from that massive amazon truck fire 2 weeks ago. The fire gutted the truck, leaving it so fragile that it had to be taken away in pieces. Officials say The heat of the fire also compromised the concrete roadway. Crews will have to replace 12 concrete slabs over two lanes as well as an over head sign.The work will require the closure of several lanes on Wednesday and Thursday. Crews will close multiple lanes on northbound Interstate 15 (I-15) from State Route 52 (SR-52) to Ammo Road and on northbound State Route 163 from SR-52 to I-15 tonight and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting. At least one northbound lane will remain open on each highway. Motorists are reminded to slow when highway workers are present with amber lights flashing and to Be Work Zone Alert.