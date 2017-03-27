Rocky: Monday’s Adoption Pet 3/27/17

Pet’s Name: Rocky

Breed: Domestic Long Hair

Age: 3 Years Old

Sex: Neutered Male

Organization: Friends of Cats, Inc.

Phone: 619-561-0361

Website: www.friendsofcats.org

Rocky is the Friends of Cat volunteer pick of the week! He’s a shelter favorite and can always be found curled up on someone’s lap. Rocky’s is extremely affectionate, and loves people. Rocky was pulled from an overcrowded municipal shelter when they ran out of room, so there’s not a lot of history about him. Rocky is about three years old and prefers a home without other cats, but as long as he has people to love, he’ll be a happy boy! The adoption fee for Rocky is $75. He’s been tested for diseases, vaccinated, microchipped, and neutered. Plus, he comes with a free vet visit. Friends of Cats is a no-kill shelter for located in El Cajon that provides shelter and medical care to abandoned cats and those whose owners are unable to care for them. The Shelter houses over 270 cats at any given time. About half of those are adoptable and looking to find their new home, while the other half are sanctuary cats who are terminally ill, considered unadoptable, or whose owners have arranged for their lifetime care. Friends of Cats is located at 15587 Olde Highway 80, just east of Lake Jennings Park Road and they’re open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 to 3:30 for adoptions.

