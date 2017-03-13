Saban’s Power Rangers Advance Screening Giveaway

Lionsgate is releasing SABAN’S POWER RANGERS in theaters on Friday, March 24th! Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the CW6 Advance Screening!

Five ordinary teens must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.

SABAN’S POWER RANGERS

March 22nd, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Full Name *

Age *

Email *

Phone *

City *

Sign Up for the CW6 Promotions Newsletter



For complete contest rules, click here.