Sabrina Fein Welcomes Baby Brianna!

Congrats to Sabrina, Guy, and Natassia for their new bundle of joy!

CW6’s Chief Meteorologist, Sabrina Fein gave birth on March 1, 2017 to a beautiful baby girl named Brianna. She was born weighing 7.9 lbs and measured 19 3/4 inches tall. We wish Sabrina and her new family the very best as they enjoy quality time with their little princess. Welcome to the world, baby Brianna!