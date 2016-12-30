Safe New Year’s Celebrations

by Gary Buzel

According to a report by the County Medical Examiners Office, alcohol related deaths have been on the rise for years. Officials on the state and county level will be out enforcing state liquor laws this New Year’s Eve.

If you plan on heading to a bar or restaurant this New Year’s, state officials want you to take it easy on the booze. Undercover agents with the State Alcohol Beverage Control will be working overtime, looking for violators.

Serving people who appear to be intoxicated is called “Over serving” a violation of state liquor code. It’s something all bartenders and bar owners watch very carefully to keep their liquor license.

Undercover Beverage Control agents will be heading to restaurants, some even posing as drunk patrons, looking for some establishments who serve someone who has had too much.

New years is a time of responsibility for people that party and for the hosts that serve them.

Law enforcement all over southern California is advising people to take it easy this New Year’s, because of the wet weather we are expecting. That’s because the roads are even tough to drive for a sober driver.