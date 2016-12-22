Salvation Army red kettle campaign is short on cash

The annual fundraiser is down roughly 17% with just three days left

by Amy DuPont

THE KROC CENTER- The Salvation Army is short on cash. With just 3 more days to go, it may not meet its annual fundraising goal. The Red Kettle campaign is the charity’s most important fundraiser. The Salvation Army’s 2016 Red Kettle campaign is short by about $280,000.

Communications director Rachael Fowler says the recent wet weather isn’t helping. Fewer people head out to shop where the kettles are located when it’s raining, and even fewer stop in the rain to drop a cash donation in a red kettle. With rain in the forecast the next couple of days, the Salvation Army is afraid it won’t meet it’s $835,000. Kettle money funds the programs and services the Salvation Army provides all year long. “That doesn’t only help people during the holidays with food and toys, that helps the Salvation Army throughout the county all year long with our food and shelter, after school programs, senior nutrition, meal programs.”, explains Fowler.

Adding to the problem, someone stole a red kettle from outside a La Jolla business. A bell ringer recovered the kettle, but the money inside was gone.

The Red Kettle campaign wraps up on December 24th; Christmas Eve. The charity is hopeful the rain will let up and the community comes through.