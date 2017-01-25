San Diegans voice concerns over President Trump’s Immigration plans

by Amanda Shotsky

((San Diego)) San Diegans are responding to President Trump’s latest move to crackdown on immigration. A press conference was held downtown Wednesday afternoon. This just hours after the President signed executive orders, making good on his campaign promise to build a border wall and crack down on undocumented immigrants. Many voiced concern that this plan could lead to racial profiling and families being ripped apart because of mass deportations. Rachel Guzman spoke on behalf of the San Diego Dream Team. Guzman says that there is a deep misconception over why many cross the US-Mexico border.. and do not become us citizens. “Its very complicated very complex and very expensive,” says Guzman.”They are coming here because they want their children to have a better life and live free of fear and violence.” The dream team is also calling on San Diego community colleges and certain universities to become sanctuary campuses.