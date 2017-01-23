San Diego Blood Bank to donate bloodmobile to donor center in Mexico

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO – (January 20, 2017) –The San Diego Blood Bank is retiring one of the oldest bloodmobiles in its fleet and donating it to The State Center for Blood Transfusions in Yucatan, Mexico.

While the bloodmobile is still fully functional, it is no longer compliant with the new pollution standards set by the State of California. SDBB has already replaced this vehicle with a new bloodmobile, purchased through a generous donation from the Walter J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation.

The donation of the older bloodmobile to Mexico was arranged through Global Blood Fund, a non-profit organization that aims to save lives by improving the availability and safety of blood in some of the world’s poorest nations.

The bloodmobile will be picked up at the San Diego Blood Bank headquarters located at 3636 Gateway Center Avenue, on Monday, January 23rd at approximately 10 a.m. and delivered to El Paso, TX where it will be staged until registration is completed.

Delivery to its final destination in Yucatan is expected sometime next month.

“We’re so happy to extend the life saving mission of one of our bloodmobiles, and assist in filling a dire need for blood collection in the Yucatan” said San Diego Blood Bank CEO, David Wellis. “We’re also very fortunate to have received the donation from the Walter J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation to replace it.”

