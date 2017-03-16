San Diego City Attorney: Short-term vacation rentals are illegal

(San Diego) Short-term vacation rentals are not legal in San Diego. San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliot says short-term rentals violate the city’s municipal code.

At Mission Beach, spring break is in full swing. Many of the families and college students visiting San Diego are staying in short-term vacation rentals. The problem is, short-term vacation rentals are illegal.

“Whole home, short term vacation rentals do not belong in the middle of single family residential neighborhoods. I mean that is common sense,” says San Diego City Councilmember Lorie Zapf.

A memo issued by City Attorney Mara Elliot details why the short-term rental properties aren’t allowed. It says they are “not specifically defined, expressly permitted, or listed in any of the zone use categories including residential or commercial.” Councilmember Barbara Bry says this was one of the main issues people complained about during the recent election.

“This issue came up over and over again of someone living near a mini-Marriott, where some nights it could be a very nice family but the next night it could be a group of wild people having parties all night,” says San Diego City Councilmember Barbara Bry.

Vacation rentals have been controversial in the city for years. For now, people who are renting to visitors can continue to do so while the city council works on a long-term solution

“We need to have a good balance between our vacationers and the quality of life of the residents who live here,” adds Zapf.

For instance, one idea is to allow rentals if homeowners are there to supervise or they rent out an attachment.

“The only thing I’m against is outside investors buying up single family homes in residential neighborhoods and turning them into mini-Marriott’s,” adds Bry.

There is a hearing next Friday, March 24th to discuss short-term rentals. The final details haven’t been released.