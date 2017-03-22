San Diego Co. Water Authority starts “Stop the Spending” Campaign

(San Diego) The San Diego County Water Authority says customers are being overcharged for water and it’s blaming one of its main suppliers.

Water is a resource we can’t live without, but does that make it priceless? The San Diego County Water Authority says no and we’re overpaying for it.

The water authority says the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California or MWD is the problem.

“The MWD’s out of control spending leads to needless high water bills throughout San Diego County that effect every rate payer,” says Jim Madaffer, Vice Chair of the San Diego County Water Authority.

San Diego County gets 41% of its water from the MWD and the water authority is working on increasing local water supplies. Since the county isn’t as reliant on the MWD, officials don’t understand why billions of dollars is being spent on projects that aren’t necessary.

“Guess what? These projects are going to be funded by increased rates that everybody in San Diego is going to have to pay. We at the San Diego County Water Authority do not believe this spending is necessary,” adds Madaffer.

The county is trying to get back $250-million dollars from the MWD. A judge in San Francisco has ruled that the MWD’s current rates are illegal but the decision is being appealed.

“We hope at some point in time to be able to return that money to our member agencies and ratepayers,” says Mark Muir, Chair of the San Diego County Water Authority.

The water authority is also sending the MWD a letter demanding changes.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California released this statement.

“Today’s developments are the latest in the San Diego County Water Authority’s costly public relations campaign throughout Southern California aimed at mischaracterizing Metropolitan’s financial practices during the recent record drought. It is the Water Authority’s most recent attempt to litigate its ongoing lawsuit against Metropolitan’s water rate structure in the court of public opinion. Regardless, Metropolitan will continue to fulfill its mission and responsibility to San Diego’s ratepayers to be a reliable and affordable source of water. The Water Authority’s treated water rates are 60 percent higher than those of Metropolitan’s. Metropolitan has a much lower debt load than that of the Water Authority. Wall Street continues to give Metropolitan credit ratings that are equal or superior to that of the Water Authority, which is strong independent evidence that Metropolitan is on sound financial footing and that the Water Authority’s public relations campaign contains an unfortunate set of mischaracterizations.

As San Diego County’s primary water provider, Metropolitan typically delivers more than 80 percent of all the water used in the county. We are proud of our record of reliability.

Once the courts have resolved our lawsuit with the Water Authority, both sides will live with the results. Unfortunately, the resolution adopted today has little to do with the pressing water issues we as a region face now and into the future.”