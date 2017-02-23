San Diego cop killer granted parole for the third time

Jesus Cecena killed San Diego Police Officer Archie Buggs 40 years ago during a traffic stop in Skyline. Officer Buggs was shot in the head. Cecena, a gang member who was 17 at the time was sentenced to life in prison, but laws have changed, giving some minors the opportunity for parole.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan who was fighting to keep Cecena in prison, argued throughout the hearing that Cecena has never fully accepted responsibility for killing Officer Buggs. Cecena’s final parole decision will now be in the hands of Governor Brown.

Gary Buzel has the report…