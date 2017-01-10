San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote to get a 12.5% pay raise

by Carlos Correa

SAN DIEGO – In a controversial vote, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to give themselves a 12.5% pay raise and not everyone is happy about it.

The supervisors will now earn close to what a superior court judge is making.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will now make more than $170,000 annually, it’s still way lower than the salary of many county employees including the sheriff, the district attorney and chief medical examiner who all make more than $200,000 a year.

Several citizens lined up at the county administration center to voice their concerns over the San Diego County Board of Supervisors decision to increase their own salaries.

“12.5% raise for yourselves is outrages,” said a concerned citizen.

The 12.5% pay raise means each of the supervisors will now make roughly $19,000 more on top of the $153,000 a year they already make. Opponents say that extra money should be used for services and improvements for the community.

“If the county supervisors can find money in the budget to increase their own wages then surely then can find monies to invest in San Diego families and a permanent homeless shelter for San Diego homeless,” said Cathleen Owens, lead minister, First Unitarian Universal Church of San Diego.

The increase in salary was approved four to one with newly-elected district three supervisor Kristin Gaspar voting against the raise. She did assure voters on her plans to focus on the growing homeless problem.

“As people are added on to the staff in district three, they know this is a top priority of mine. We have a lot of work ahead of us and I want you to know that I am fully committed to this issue,” said Gaspar.

Although, the supervisors have been getting less than one percent pay raises over the last nine years, it’s been 18 years since the formula which calculates their pay has been updated.

“This is a fair and reasonable change to adopt and once again, I seek your approval,” said Supervisor Ron Roberts.

Under the new formula, the supervisors’ salaries will increase from a little over $150,000 to over $160,000 and then more than $170,000.

“It’s very frustrating because i know they went into public service because they care about San Diego but they need to demonstrate that care through concrete actions,” said Owens.

Supervisors Greg Cox, Dianne Jacob, Bill Horn and Ron Roberts who represent district one, two, four and five voted for the pay raise Tuesday.

Each of them are termed out and can not run for re-election.

