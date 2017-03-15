San Diego County Fair Summer Concert Series lineup is released!

San Diego County Fair 2017

Where the West is Fun

DEL MAR, Ca. (March 14, 2017) — Tickets for the Toyota Summer Concert Series on the Heineken Grandstand Stage will go on sale to the public Saturday, March 18 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds and through Ticketmaster.

There is a chance to get the best seats in the house with pre-sale tickets found at sdfair.com using the password CACTUS. Pre-sale will be available from 10 a.m., March 16 to midnight, March 17, before ticket sales open to public sale on March 18.

The theme for the 2017 San Diego County Fair, presented by Albertsons | Vons, is Where the West is Fun, and it will be great fun with 26 nights of first-class family entertainment featuring nationally-known musicians.

This year’s lineup includes several artists with country roots, jazz influencers, disco and groove style — something for everyone. Many of the shows are free with Fair admission on the third and fifth levels, but reserved seats are also available and some shows offer a dinner package in the acclaimed Turf Club on the fourth floor of the Grandstand.

Tickets for paid shows, dinner packages and reserved seats will be available at the Del Mar Fairgrounds’ O’Brien Gate Box Office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays and through Ticketmaster, or by calling 800-745-3000.

In addition to tickets for the Grandstand concert series, the O’Brien Gate Box Office will have Fair admission and Festival tickets for sale as well as individual seats and packages for the Del Mar National Horse Show Saturday evening events.

The Toyota Summer Concert Series lineup on the Heineken Grandstand Stage

Grandstand shows are free with Fair admission on the third and fifth levels, and start at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. More information, including ticket prices can be found at sdfair.com. All free shows have a limited number of paid reserved seats.

The following are performers scheduled to date:

Sunday, June 4 La Arrolladora Banda El Limón (Paid Floor)

Wednesday, June 7 Patti LaBelle (Dinner package available)

Saturday, June 10 Toby Keith (Paid)

Sunday, June 11 Banda MS (Paid Floor)

Friday, June 16 Darius Rucker (Paid, Dinner package available)

Saturday, June 17 Spirit West Coast (Paid) (4 p.m. start)

Sunday, June 18 Grupo Intocable (Paid Floor)

Wednesday, June 21 Switchfoot

Thursday, June 22 Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons (Dinner package available)

Saturday, June 24 Gospel Festival: Tasha Cobbs & Hezekiah Walker (7 p.m. start)

Sunday, June 25 Calibre 50 (Paid Floor)

Friday, June 30 Dan + Shay

Saturday, July 1 Jeff Foxworthy (Paid, Dinner package available)

Sunday, July 2 Paquita la del Barrio (Paid Floor)

Tuesday, July 4 Anjelah Johnson

The Paddock Concert Series

The Fair also presents the Paddock Concert Series, known for its intimate setting with festival seating and will feature a variety of nationally-known and totally fun artists. These concerts are free with admission to the Fair and begin at 8 p.m.

The following are performers scheduled to date:

Wednesday, June 7 Yardbirds

Thursday, June 8 Aaron Tippin

Wednesday, June 14 Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

Thursday, June 15 Sister Hazel

Wednesday, June 21 John Michael Montgomery

Thursday, June 22 Who’s Bad

Tuesday, June 27 Red Steagall and the Boys in the Bunkhouse

Thursday, June 29 Williams and Ree

Tuesday, July 4 Ivan and the Parazol