S.D.P.D. Officer Jonathan “J.D.” DeGuzman posthumously named honorary chairman of the Holiday Bowl

by Pete Carrillo

Jonathan “J.D.” DeGuzman, the San Diego police officer gunned down in July, was posthumously named honorary chairman of the H

oliday Bowl and grand marshal of Tuesday’s parade in downtown San Diego, bowl officials announced today.

The titles are awarded annually to someone who has contributed meaningfully to the community, according to bowl officials.



DeGuzman and a partner were shot during a July 28 traffic stop in Southcrest. The 16-year veteran died at a hospital but his fellow officer recovered.



The parade theme this year is “Honoring Our First Responders.”



The title sponsor of the Holiday Bowl game, National Funding, along with San Diego business leaders and individuals raised $200,000 to purchase 8,000

game tickets that were distributed to local first responders and military.



Tuesday’s contest at 4 p.m. at Qualcomm Stadium will match the football teams from the University of Minnesota and Washington State University.