San Diego to be designated a Coast Guard City

On Thursday, February 23rd, San Diego will be designated as the largest Coast Guard City.

The Commandant of the Coast Guard bestows this honor to San Diego with approval from Congress. The designation is predicated on San Diego’s ability to erect monuments to the Coast Guard, organize civic celebrations and offer special recognition and support U.S. Coast Guard morale, welfare and recreational initiatives.

The very nature of the Coast Guard’s mission creates a need for understanding between the Coast Guard and the local community. Coast Guard commands seek to develop the kinds of relationships that enable unit commanders to sense public attitudes and interests.

In turn, many cities have made special efforts to acknowledge the professional work of the Coast Guard members assigned to their area. Making Coast Guard members and their families’ feel at home in their home away from home is an invaluable contribution to morale and service excellence.

The Coast Guard is pleased to recognize Coast Guard Cities — those cities that have extended so many considerations to the Coast Guard family.