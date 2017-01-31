San Diego expected to be the epicenter of soccer in the U.S.

Lee 'Hacksaw' Hamilton Reporting

by CW6 News Team

(SAN DIEGO) – San Diego made a bid to bring a MLS team expansion franchise. It is a $150 million application to become an expansion team in MLS.

This is a joint offer that involves fans from San Diego and Tijuana.

“This could be a market that could be a raging success,” says U.S. World Cup soccer star Landon Donovan.

The decision will be made in late summer or early fall. Teams would start playing in 2020.