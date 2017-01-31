San Diego expected to be the epicenter of soccer in the U.S.

Lee 'Hacksaw' Hamilton Reporting

by CW6 News Team

(SAN DIEGO) – San Diego made a bid to bring a MLS team expansion franchise. It is a $150 million application to become an expansion team in MLS.

This is a joint offer that involves fans from San Diego and Tijuana.

“This could be a market that could be a raging success,” says U.S. World Cup soccer star Landon Donovan.

The decision will be made in late summer or early fall. Teams would start playing in 2020.

 

 

More from CW6

Scripps Women’s Heart Center opens in San Diego
Bernie: Tuesday’s Adoption Pet 1/31/17
$200,000 worth of cocaine found in nose of America...
NFL T-Shirt Design 1/31