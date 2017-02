The San Diego Fire Department is looking for Men and Women Who Want To Serve America’s Finest City

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Fire Department is now recruiting! This could be your chance to change up your career or follow your path to being a firefighter in San Diego.

You must be 18 or older to apply. Amanda Shotsky has a behind the scenes look at some of the training process. Click here to learn more https://www.sandiego.gov/fire/careers