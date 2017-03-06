San Diego fire engines go green

SAN DIEGO – The City of San Diego is making the switch in an effort to reduce greenhouse gases. They have now switched the fuel used by all fire engines.

They’re changing from diesel to renewable diesel, in the city’s attempt to help cut back on pollution.

All fire stations, like fire station 28, were running on diesel fuel, but now they are using this type of fuel helps reduce greenhouse gases by 80%.

In all, they use about 2.5 million gallons of diesel a year

The state offers low carbon fuel standard, gives credit to the deliverer. A slight 4% increase in cost primarily because of the delivery of renewable diesel because its not readily available, it has to be sent to San Diego.

Renewable diesel, it’s renewable and sustainable.

Started researching it in July, August in 2016

“We are converting our entire fleet to renewable diesel. Back in October, we started bringing renewable diesel to our primary fuel locations but that excluded our fire stations because of our 48 fire stations, 38 actually had their own fuel at their fire stations and the logistics of getting to those fire stations still needed to be worked out. So, we’re happy and proud now to announce that as of Monday of this week, we have started renewable diesel delivery to every fire station,” said Alia Khouri, director of fleet operations, City of San Diego.