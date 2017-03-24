San Diego group campaigns to ban plastic straws

One San Diego organization, the Neighborhood Market Association, is launching an environmental protection campaign that would ban plastic straws.

The group represents thousands of grocery stores, markets and convenience stores and says that this step would help protect California’s environment.

The Neighborhood Market Association hopes that the ban of plastic straws “becomes the law of the land”.

This group has been behind other successful campaigns such as the ban of plastic bags and the minimum wage increase.