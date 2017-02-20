San Diego group to unveil site plan for Qualcomm Stadium land

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego group that last month applied for a Major League Soccer franchise and released a concept plan for Qualcomm Stadium property will unveil a detailed site plan for the land.

They will also release several new renderings of the project, which features an expanded River Park, a joint-use stadium for professional soccer and college football, and a sports and entertainment district with shops, restaurants and live music options.

The mixed use development project would not require any tax dollars. Proponents would acquire the site from the city of San Diego at fair market value.

The unveiling will be held today, February 20th.