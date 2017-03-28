San Diego Gulls teach young hockey players skills on the ice before playoffs

(SAN DIEGO) – Before the San Diego Gulls skate off to the playoffs, a few players set out to teach a young hockey team, ages eight and under, a few skills on the ice.

Gulls team members emphasize how excited they are to be a part of a winning team as they are headed to the Calder Cup Playoff Berth.

A Gulls team member adds, “our fans were great before, but just the atmosphere and the excitement and the passion on team, you can definitely see a difference, and part of it goes to how well the team has been doing but I think the front office group has done unbelievable in terms of getting people to the games.”