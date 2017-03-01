San Diego Gulls trade hockey sticks for aprons and gloves

Players to serve dinner at The Salvation Army and Kick Off Feed the Need Campaign

SAN DIEGO (March 1, 2017) – On Wednesday, March 1, members of The San Diego Gulls Hockey Club will serve dinner to those in need at The Salvation Army downtown center, 825 7th Avenue. The team hopes to raise awareness of hunger needs in San Diego and give back to the community.

San Diego Gulls players and staff will serve a warm dinner to hungry San Diegans at 6:00 p.m. at The Salvation Army’s San Diego Centre City Corps Community Center.

Their volunteer efforts on Wednesday will help to serve about 100 hungry San Diegans with a hot meal. The players will serve and interact with the guests, offering them a beacon of hope and encouragement.

“The Gulls take great pride in serving our community and we strive to be actively involved to support programs that produce positive change in San Diego,” said Gulls President of Business Operations Matt Savant. “Our players and staff are thrilled to join The Salvation Army in the fight against hunger and homelessness.”

The event kicks off The Salvation Army campaign “Feed the Need,” which encourages the community to donate food and money to help the organization’s social service efforts. The Salvation Army offers a variety of services to those in need, including food, shelter, rent and utility assistance, and much more.

“Those who eat with us are often in great need, and it’s so special that the San Diego Gulls recognize that and want to help,” says Captain Rob Covert, pastor and administrator of the downtown Salvation Army.

Every week day, The Salvation Army serves breakfast and dinner to over 100 people who need a warm meal.

For more information on the team, please visit www.sandiegogulls.com. For more information about The Salvation Army, please visit www.sandiego.salvationarmy.org