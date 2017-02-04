San Diego Homicide Detectives investigate suspicious death in Rolando

San Diego Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Rolando neighborhood. At 2:50 am Police Communication Center got a call about a male who apparently fell from a 4th floor apartment on the 4600 block of 63 Street.

Officers arrived and found an unconscious 25 year old black male in the courtyard. The man was bleeding from an apparent injury to the head. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Due to suspicious circumstances surrounding to the death of the male, San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

The victim has been identified, but his identity will not be released pending family notification.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.