San Diego to have huge economic impact due to Chargers’ move

by Kelsey Meksto

(University of San Diego) – Based on a previous study conducted for the San Diego Chargers to analyze the impact of Proposition C, the following are the annual estimated impacts on the local economy of the team’s move to Los Angeles:

-The direct expenditures associated with the Chargers’ operations in San Diego are $104 million. This includes non-player salary expenditures by the team, expenditures by the City of San Diego related to Qualcomm Stadium, and spending by visiting media and NFL officials.

-The total impact on regional output is $126 million when the RIMS II multiplier calculated by the U.S. Department of Commerce is applied.

-The impact is underestimated as local expenditures by players are not counted due to lack of data.

-Also not counted due to lack of data are expenditures by visiting fans. It has been estimated that 20 percent of the Chargers’ attendance is from fans of other teams. While some of those fans are local or make a day trip from Los Angeles, there is a significant number who come from outside the region, given the desirability of San Diego as a destination and the inclement weather in other NFL cities during the late fall and winter. Those fans spend significant sums on hotels, restaurants meals, entertainment, retailing, etc.

-The employment impact is the loss of 1,600 jobs total: 1,400 of those jobs lost are due to direct effects and 200 are indirect and induced. The impact on the unemployment rate will be an increase of about 0.1 percent.

-The impact on labor income is estimated to be a loss of $67 million.

