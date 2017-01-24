San Diego, latest city to commit to sustainability and economic growth in the workspace

by CW6 News Team

San Diego Will Soon Hold A New Environmentally Focused District.

CW6 NEWS SAN DIEGO – San Diego is in the works of creating a new district that will focus primarily on a sustainable work space and economic growth.

The goal is to have a 50% reduction in energy, water and transportation omissions within participating buildings in 2030.

The new initiative will be a 2030 district. The location will be within the Torrey Pines area.

This project will be several million square feet, minimum. With the amount of commercial real estate San Diego contains, the project could come to be ten million square feet.

“We are looking for massive decreases in carbon and water consumption, and we prove that these tings can be done,” says Matt Ellis, founder and CEO of Measurabl.

The city’s climate action plan is a national model and has about $150 million in new funding for 2017 alone.