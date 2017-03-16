San Diego Latino Film Festival gets underway at Fashion Valley Mall

SAN DIEGO – Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are making their way to America’s Finest City as the San Diego Latino Film Festival takes over the Fashion Valley Mall.

The eleven-day event is filled with excitement, drama, and plenty of comedy.

“Low Riders” is helping kick off the summer movie season, but audiences at the San Diego Latino Film Festival will be the first to see it before its released nationwide.

The movie stars San Diego actor, David Fernandez, Jr., Eva Longoria, Melissa Benoist who plays “Supergirl” on CW6 — and legendary actor/comedian, Paul Rodriguez.

“It was the back drop to the low rider community so, we do get a chance to dive into that world or that sub culture but it really focuses on the father and son story and I think that is the important piece that we really don’t see a lot especially in mainstream films,” said Fernandez, Jr.

More than 165 films from various countries including Chile, Mexico and Brazil will be screened including movies shot in our own backyard.

“Suenos Americanos,” is a documentary about the children forced to panhandle at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Filmmakers say the festival helps raise awareness of on-going problems across the border.

“Literally as we sit here, there is many children and hundreds of people right there at the line, just a few hundred feet away begging and it’s just sad that the mexican government doesn’t do much to help them out,” said Josue Oropeza, director of Suenos Americanos.

20,000 people are expected to attend. The Latino Film Festival runs 11-days at the AMC Theater in the Fashion Valley Mall and the Digital Gym in North Park.

“Each year, there is a new selection of exciting thrillers, comedies, romantic films, dramas, something for everyone that they are really going to enjoy,” said Ethan Van Thillo, executive director, founder of San Diego Latino Film Festival.

Along with the films, there will be more than 40 live concerts and performances at fashion valley mall and more than 75 celebrities scheduled to attend the screenings.

“I always tell people when I talk about the Latino Film Festival is come and enjoy the culture that here in San Diego, we sometimes take for granted, especially when it comes to Latino culture, there are so many mixed folks who come from different parts of Latin America,” said Xavier the X-man from Magic 92.5 FM.

Tickets for the Latino Film Festival are available at the AMC Box Office or online.

