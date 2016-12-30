San Diego Man Opens up about his DUI on New Year’s Eve 22 Years Ago

by Natasha Sweatte

As exciting New Years Eve plans are just a day away, the California Highway Patrol hopes you take a few safety tips into consideration, especially remaining sober if you’re out driving on the road.

It’s something officials say simply can’t be stressed enough.

Drinking, smoking, or using prescription drugs while driving isn’t just a terrible mistake; it can ruin your life and possibly end someone else’s.

With rain in the forecast, drivers already need to be on the lookout in San Diego this New Years Eve.

However, adding high or drunk drivers into the mix makes the roads a lot more dangerous.

“It’s not worth it,” said Doug Fletcher, who received a DUI 22 years ago this New Years Eve.

Fletcher was driving home from a house party in Lemon Grove.

“I wasn’t necessarily so drunk, I did have some alcohol; I was real tired,” he explained.

He dozed off a few times throughout his drive and crashed into two parked cars just a block from his place in Pacific Beach.

“I panicked; I tried to limp a very destroyed car home,” Fletcher said. “By the time I got home I realized I’m not going to get away with this that you’ve got to go back.”

He was arrested and then taken Downtown.

Fletcher recalls the horrifying eight hours in jail that New Years Eve as he awaited bail.

“They tried to steal my shoes,” said Fletcher.

San Diego didn’t have Uber or Lyft 22 years ago, and Fletcher said it was such a hassle getting around town without a driver’s license.

“I had a friend drive me to a lot of places I took taxis to a lot of places, rode the bus,” Fletcher said.

This DUI didn’t just cost Fletcher lawyer’s and taxi fees, but also his job for an entire year.

“I work at a golf course and it’s mandatory you have a driver’s license,” explained Fletcher.

“It was quite an ordeal.”

An ordeal the California Highway Patrol said can easily be prevented.

“It’s really hard to say you know a 175 pound man can have two beers or something like that, everyone’s different,” said Kevin Pearlstein, the El Cajon California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer. “But our message is, if you’re going to be the designated driver, don’t drink anything.”

“That day January first after from my release from jail, all alcoholic beverages in my house went through the drain,” said Fletcher.

22 years later, he still hasn’t touched a single drop of alcohol.

“I’m so thankful no one was hurt and the consequences could have been so much worse,” Fletcher said.

In the end, Fletcher said it was the wakeup call he needed to turn things around.

“It was fate because I was pretty much out of control and it changed me around. It really changed my life,” Fletcher said.

The CHP said patrols will be out in full force this New Year’s Eve. So if you plan on using anything at all, you’re highly advised to call a ride service company.

Regardless of blood alcohol level, the CHP said any sign of impairment on the road is grounds for a DUI.